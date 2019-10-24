Oath-taking ceremony at KRL Model College for Boys

Islamabad :An oath-taking ceremony was held at KRL Model College for Boys for the prefects, house commanders and office holders of LACS society, says a press release.

The ceremony was organised with the purpose that oath-takers will maintain college discipline, rules and regulations. Muhammad Tahir Nazami, director Admin & Establishment Division assumed as the chief guest of the ceremony. The ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Hasasn Arshad. Sabeeh-ul-Hasan offered a Naat. Prof. Bahar Mustafa Shamsi conducted the stage and gave a brief sketch of the event.

At the end, chief guest addressed the students and stressed on the role of discipline in the life of students. Moreover, he emphasised on the obedience and respect to the teachers that they really deserve. Paying respect to the teachers is the key to success of a nation. It is law of nature that give respect and have respect.

Furthermore, he appreciated the student’s discipline and college management for arrangements done at the occasion. This graceful ceremony ended with national anthem.