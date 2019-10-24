RDA advises public to check housing schemes status before buying

Rawalpindi: Under the directions of Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA taking strict actions against illegal housing schemes, RDA spokesman said.

He said the MP&TE director has advised the general public to check the status of the housing schemes at RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk or form Public Information Officer RDA before any investment in housing schemes. He has also published advertisements about approved and illegal housing schemes. The citizens have been requested that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorised housing scheme. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses. The owners of illegal housing schemes have been warned against making investments or advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

The MP&TE director said strict action would be taken against illegal housing schemes and no one would be allowed to cheat the public. He said the notices have been issued to the owners of illegal housing schemes and warned that if the development work and advertisements were not stopped immediately, RDA would seal their site offices. RDA Spokesman said the DG RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear and favor.