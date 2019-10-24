Defence exhibition at Pak-China Friendship Centre today

B Our correspondent

Islamabad :The three-day fifth edition of ‘Defence Port Turkey’ exhibition is being co-organised by Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan and Presidency of Defence Industries, Republic of Turkey from today (Thursday) here at Pak-China Friendship Centre. The exhibition will be open for public on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Defence Port Turkey series of exhibition are being organised by Turkey since 2014 at national and international level and for this year Pakistan has been selected to host the event for the first time. Defence Port Turkey will be the niche and target-oriented showcase of Turkish state of the art defence technologies.

The exhibition is considered beginning of new era in defence manufacturing, trade and collaboration between the defence sectors of both the countries, a press release issued by the organisers said.

The prominent defence manufacturers/OEMs/ organisations from public and private sector are exhibiting their advanced defence technologies in land, sea, air and security systems under one roof. In addition, the event will also provide an opportunity for enhanced B2B and B2G interactions with visiting high-level civil military delegations.

There exists tremendous potential for cooperation in the fields of security, defence production and human resource development between Turkey and Pakistan. While appreciating the indigenous technological prowess of Turkey and great industrial potential of Pakistan, the exhibition will be another iconic rendezvous for international defence market.

The capital exhibition, Turkey and Badar expo solutions, Pakistan are managing the event at exhibition center.