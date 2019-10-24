close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

Makeshift hospital set up at Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore

LAHORE:On the occasion of cricket matches between the Pakistan and Bangladesh’s woman teams, Lahore General Hospital has established a temporary hospital at Gaddafi Stadium and it will remain functional till November 5.

The 10-bed temporary hospital has emergency services, operation theatre and other necessary medical facilities which will be provided to the players and spectators as well. This was stated by Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

Lahore General Hospital Director Administration Dr Rana Muhammad Shafique has also been nominated as focal person while doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have also been deputed at the hospital.

