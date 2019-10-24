Camp for dengue patients

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Jinnah Hospital arranged dietary awareness camp on “Nutritional Management in Dengue Fever” here on Wednesday.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman a dietary awareness camp was arranged to guide the general public about healthy diet to avoid complications in this disease. A 25-member team of PFA nutrition experts provided free of cost consultancy to dengue patients about the role of nutrition in this disease.

On that occasion, booklets and directive sheets were distributed to the patients and their attendants for the prevention of dengue disease. Moreover, patients were served with free consultancy and diet charts for complete guidance.

Nutrition team also enlightened the helpful nutrition to fulfill the deficiency of platelets in dengue diseased body. The attendants and patients were also guided about precautionary measures to avoid the growth of dengue. The authority has provided live guidance and pamphlets on the selection of a healthy diet.

MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Iftikhar Ahmed said that it’s a remarkable step of Punjab Food Authority to arrange dietary awareness camps for the general public. He said healthy and safe food is better along with medications for every patient who is suffering from different diseases.