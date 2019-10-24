close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
October 24, 2019

No one can be stopped from speaking: IHC

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking ban on broadcasting of speeches of JUI-F’s Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on TV channels and termed the plea non-maintainable.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that controversial remarks were even used against judges on social media. He said that no one could be stopped from speaking.

“Why this court should stop anyone, how such words affect someone?” he asked the petitioner. The chief justice further remarked that there should be freedom of expression in the country for people. This was a global world and an era of social media, he added.

“One should have demonstrated positive role in society, so no one could criticise him,” he said. Petitioner Shahjahan Advocate pleaded that speeches of Maulana Fazlur Rehman should be banned as he had been maligning the state institutions. He also prayed the court to ban the JUIF’s activities in Pakistan. After listening to arguments, the court rejected the petition declaring it as non-maintainable.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story