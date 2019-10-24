The Hundred is not a threat to county cricket, says ECB chief

LONDON: England cricket chief Tom Harrison says the controversial Hundred competition will help protect other formats of the game despite fears over its potential impact.

The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from the traditional county system.

The players’ draft was held at the weekend but opposition to the tournament remains. #StopThe100 trended on Twitter while the draft was taking place and several people were asked to remove “Oppose the 100” T-shirts during an evidence session held by British lawmakers involving England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Harrison and other ECB officials.

“The 100 is a really good way of protecting everything that we are serious about,” Harrison said on Wednesday.

“It’s about protecting Test match cricket, it’s about protecting four-day Championship cricket, it’s about getting kids playing more cricket at school.

“This is engaging at a different level with a completely new community in this country and that is something we should embrace and celebrate.”