The Hundred is not a threat to county cricket, says ECB chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: England cricket chief Tom Harrison says the controversial Hundred competition will help protect other formats of the game despite fears over its potential impact.
The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from the traditional county system.
The players’ draft was held at the weekend but opposition to the tournament remains. #StopThe100 trended on Twitter while the draft was taking place and several people were asked to remove “Oppose the 100” T-shirts during an evidence session held by British lawmakers involving England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Harrison and other ECB officials.
“The 100 is a really good way of protecting everything that we are serious about,” Harrison said on Wednesday.
“It’s about protecting Test match cricket, it’s about protecting four-day Championship cricket, it’s about getting kids playing more cricket at school.
“This is engaging at a different level with a completely new community in this country and that is something we should embrace and celebrate.”
LONDON: England cricket chief Tom Harrison says the controversial Hundred competition will help protect other formats of the game despite fears over its potential impact.
The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from the traditional county system.
The players’ draft was held at the weekend but opposition to the tournament remains. #StopThe100 trended on Twitter while the draft was taking place and several people were asked to remove “Oppose the 100” T-shirts during an evidence session held by British lawmakers involving England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Harrison and other ECB officials.
“The 100 is a really good way of protecting everything that we are serious about,” Harrison said on Wednesday.
“It’s about protecting Test match cricket, it’s about protecting four-day Championship cricket, it’s about getting kids playing more cricket at school.
“This is engaging at a different level with a completely new community in this country and that is something we should embrace and celebrate.”