Ferguson returns from injury to face England

WELLINGTON: Lockie Ferguson will make his return from injury for the New Zealand XI in England’s warm-up matches ahead of their T20I series.

Ferguson suffered a fractured thumb at the start of the tour of Sri Lanka in August and the two practice matches at Lincoln on October 27 and 29 will give him a chance to get up to speed ahead of the T20Is.

He was one of the stars of the World Cup, finishing as New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker with 21 at 19.47.

“The thumb has healed well and I’m looking forward to having a hit-out at Lincoln,” he said.

“While it’s obviously frustrating to be sidelined, it’s actually been good to take some time to freshen up and be able to return with plenty of motivation and energy. It’s the beginning of a really big summer of cricket and it’s exciting to be starting it against a quality England side.”

He will be joined in the New Zealand XI by current internationals Colin Munro, who will captain the team, and Tim Seifert.