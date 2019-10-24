Greek university offers first classics degree in English

ATHENS: Fancy learning about ancient Greece amid the temples? For the first time, a top Greek university is offering an English-language degree to capitalise on interest from the United States and China.

The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens on Wednesday unveiled a four-year undergraduate course for up to 100 students starting in September 2020. "We want to empower the new generation to study Greek culture at its birthplace," said university rector Meletios-Athanassios Dimopoulos.

Students will be able to take part in archaeological excavations alongside learning about ancient Greek history, philosophy and literature. Topics will include the Minoan and Mycenaean civilisations, ancient Greek art and the world of Alexander the Great and his Hellenistic successors.

Students will also have access to the university’s famous library of some 500,000 books, manuscripts and scrolls, some dating to the 16’th century. "Our universities and academic staff are ideal for teaching ancient Greek civilisation, culture, history and literature...if not us, then who?" said education minister Niki Kerameus.

The course is only open to non-EU students and the university is expecting strong demand from the US and China. There is also interest from Brazil, Indonesia, India and the Gulf States, organisers said. Courses will cost 6,000 euros ($6,700) annually and do not include the cost of accommodation.