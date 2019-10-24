Adamjee Life Assurance launches 360-degree digital experience for customers

Karachi: Digital has changed the way people communicate and how they do business. Adamjee Life realizes the importance of improving customer experience and is committed to providing solutions.

It has now become one of the first life insurance companies in Pakistan to launch a 360-degree digital experience ‘Adamjee Life Digital’ that caters to all customers’ Insurance needs.

In today’s digital age, customers are highly connected. They seek new avenues to explore interconnectivity and convenience to all their information needs. Keeping that in mind, Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited aims to deliver innovative customer solutions with the support of its wide range of digital touch points.

Now, customers can access any policy information, make service requests and avail any assurance service with just one click, from any location. This digital platform includes an E-services portal, Customer Application, CRM-call center, 2-way SMS facility and many more features.

“Adamjee Life Digital encompasses a revitalized 360- degree Digital Customer Experience” said Mr Jalal Meghani, DMD Adamjee Life, “Customers can now enjoy the best of the digital world, encapsulated across various customer touchpoints, making it easy to access all the necessary information.”***