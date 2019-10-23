IHC seeks arguments in Irfan Siddiqui case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought arguments from respondents till November 14, in a petition of former adviser to prime minister Irfan Siddiqui for quashing an FIR against him under Tenancy Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) adopted the stance before IHC bench that about 22 cases had been registered in Islamabad on violation of Tenancy Act, to which the court ordered to present this record on next date of hearing as well.

Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case asked the police officials that whether the tenancy agreement was signed by Irfan Siddiqui. He remarked that the current investigation officers in police were incapable for job, the government should introduce new blood in the police force to improve its performance.

The bench asked that why FIR was registered against Irfan Siddiqui rather than his son. The police had to move in accordance with the law, he observed.

The court added that the bench would view that whether the district magistrate was authorised for such act or not and asked the respondents to give arguments on this point on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned that Siddiqui had been arrested after registering an FIR against him on violation of Tenancy Act, and later Siddiqui challenged the FIR before IHC.