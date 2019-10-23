close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Tevta to train drivers

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has said road safety and traffic management is among the top priorities of Punjab Police.

He said driving training of international standard will be imparted to drivers with the collaboration of Tevta and Punjab police. Police Khidmat Markaz across the province are working to provide hassle-free traffic licensing services to the citizens. The IG expressed these views while talking to Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique. Drug pushers: Lahore police, in continuation of its crackdown on drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city, arrested 562 accused in one month.

