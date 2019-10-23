UHS displays merit lists

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) has displayed the provisional merit lists for public sector medical and dental colleges of Punjab.

Merit lists have been issued in accordance with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Admission Regulations, 2019. The merit of the applicants has been calculated by giving equal weight to the higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) and Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) marks.

This year, UHS received 14,217 applications for admission against 3,017 open merit MBBS seats available in 17 public sector medical colleges across the province. Against these 3017 MBBS seats, minimum provisional merit remained at 91.5455 per cent.

For 175 open merit BDS sets available in three dental colleges of Punjab, the current provisional merit is 93.5000 per cent. The candidates can lodge any complaint against the provisional merit lists by October 27.

In the next phase, the candidates will be able to give their order of preference for medical and dental colleges through online portal that will be reopened for that purpose from October 28 to 31.

The first college-wise selection list will be displayed on Nov 8 and classes will commence on Nov 18. For private sector medical and dental colleges, provisional merit lists will be displayed on Nov 4.

LCWU: The matter regarding the annexation of Lahore College for Women University’s (LCWU’s) sub-campus Jhang as a constituent College of University of Jhang was presented before the 72nd meeting of the syndicate held recently.

According to a press released, the LCWU Syndicate suggested following the policy of the Punjab government with regard to the sub-campus in Jhang.

The university has requested formally to Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, to share the policy with it for further deliberation in the next meeting of the LCWU Syndicate for appropriate course of action.

orientation: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree classes here Tuesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the orientation programme while Pro-Vice-Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Dean Faculty of Bio-Sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Principal Student Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of newly-admitted students with their parents and faculty members attended the ceremony.

In his address, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said the university was equally focusing on character building and personality development of students along with their formal education and skills development. He congratulated the students on their admissions.