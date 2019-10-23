Fazl should ask his own son to resign: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal Tuesday appreciated that the PTI government and Pakistan Army were on the same page after a long time for the welfare and prosperity of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said it was a positive image of country that under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the civil and military leadership stood together and united to improve the security situation of the country.

He urged all the political leaders to brush aside their personal interests for progress and prosperity of the country and for Kashmir cause.

The minister said the JUI-F’s chief would be held responsible for any chaotic situation arising out of protests, adding, it was not maturity to use the innocent students for political objectives. He asked Fazlur Rehman to refrain from taking any illegal action against the government; otherwise, he will not be able to control the situation.

Peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every citizen and the government would not stop them from their right of staging a protest and the PTI government had not forgotten the ill behaviour of the Punjab government in Gujranwala gatherings when they were in opposition, he added.

The minister said instead of backing the Kashmir cause in the hour of need, the JUI-F’s chief was trying to create chaos. Maulana had used religion card to win power in the past but he failed and now he is trying to use the same card for saving the corrupt; they failed in first attempt and are bound to fail in the second one as well,