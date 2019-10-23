Dir MPA to raise women’s college shifting issue in KP Assembly

TIMERGARA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Sumaira Shams has submitted a call attention notice against provincial government's decision of shifting Government Commerce College for Women (GCCW) Rani in Lower Dir to the defunct building of Government College of Education for Elementary Teachers (male) at Thana Malakand district.

Talking to The News, lawmaker said she submitted the call attention notice in the provincial assembly on public complaints in Lower Dir. She said the Girls Commerce College meant for Lower Dir should be kept in Lower Dir instead of shifting it to another district. The legislator said Lower Dir was a less-developed area affected by earthquake, floods and terrorism. She said the female literacy rate was already very low in the district.

"The government did not take the elected members from Lower Dir district in confidence over the relocation of the women commerce college to Malakand district," she added.