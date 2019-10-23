Chiniot mines case accused remanded

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday handed over Punjab Mineral Development Corporation former Managing Director Manzar Hayat to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on seven-day physical remand in Chiniot mines case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein the bureau officials produced Manzar Hayat. The court was requested to hand over the accused to the NAB on physical remand.

The court handed over the accused to NAB on seven-day physical remand and directed the bureau to produce him on October 29. The bureau had arrested the accused on Monday (Oct 21). Manzar Hayat is accused of awarding illegal contract worth billions of rupees to a company.