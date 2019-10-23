Nawaz’s health improves after getting three mega units of platelets

LAHORE: The health of convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif started improving after initial medical treatment at the Services Hospital, here on Tuesday.

He was admitted to the hospital on Monday night after his platelet count dropped to precariously low level, requiring an emergency response. “The physicians have injected three mega units of platelets to Nawaz Sharif, which gradually hiked the cell count to 18,000,” according to sources privy to the special medical board. They claimed that Nawaz’s condition was still not completely out of danger, but hewas recovering fast.

Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, Principal SIMS/SHL and head of the medical board, told the media earlier that the number of platelets in ex-PM’s body had dropped to 10,000. He said that some of Nawaz Sharif’s test results were satisfactory, and some were critical. “The tests with unsatisfactory results were being conducted again,” he said.

Nawaz was rushed to Services Hospital from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore detention centre Monday night after his health condition suddenly deteriorated. Earlier, he was shifted from Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to NAB Lahore building at Thokar Niaz Beg after the Bureau got his 14-day physical remand on Oct 11 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case investigation. NAB Lahore had also got shifted the medical facilities/services, being provided to him at Central Jail, to its cell in Lahore. NAB had been directed to produce Nawaz Sharif in court on Oct 25, 2019.

Earlier, the Punjab government had constituted a six-member special medical board comprising Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, as convener, and with members including Prof Dr Kamran Khalid Cheema, head of Pulmonolgy SIMS/SHL, Prof Dr M Arif Nadeem, head of Medical Unit-III SIMS/SHL, Prof Dr Faiza Bashir, head of Pathology SIMS/SHL, Dr Khadija Irfan, associate professor/head of Endocrinology SIMS/SHL, and Dr Sobia Qazi, associate professor of Infectious Diseases SIMS/SHL, for detailed medical examination / investigation / management of Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Saqib Shafi, professor of Cardiology and head of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, who is not part of the medical board, also examined Nawaz Sharif meanwhile. A haematologist also accompanied him.

The medical board convened its meeting in the office of Principal SIMS/SHL Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz to examine/ review the condition of the patient and take measures for provision of medical treatment.

The SHL medical superintendent has been tasked to ensure foolproof security arrangements and requisite medical examination/ investigation/ management.

Talking to The News, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Momin Agha said Nawaz Sharif was brought to Services Hospital with a platelets count of 10,000. On Tuesday, the platelets further dropped to 6,000 count, and then to 2,000 within a few hours.

When asked if any negligence was suspected in the treatment that led to sudden drop in platelets count to a dangerous level, he said the medical board had been suspecting dengue fever and platelets transfusion in such a condition was not recommended. Besides, he said, also it takes some time in preparation of platelets.

When dengue test showed negative results, he said, the platelets were injected, which improved his condition. “The platelets count has improved up to over 24,000 till Tuesday evening,” he said, adding that doctors would again examine the patient Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif visited his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in hospital on Tuesday. “I am gravely concerned and worried on his fast deteriorating health condition,” he said and warned the government to shun apathy and attend to his serious health issues. “Thank God, the bleeding did not occur from his mouth or nose,” he added. He also called for an inquiry into sudden drop in his platelets count and delay in provision of treatment facilities to him. He also appealed to the nation to pray for Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has issued directions for provision of the best medical care to Nawaz Sharif. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also visited Services Hospital on Tuesday and discussed health and treatment of Nawaz Sharif with Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, convener of the medical board.

She told the media Nawaz Sharif was being looked after properly under the supervision of senior doctors.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said all medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were being handed over to his personal physician, Dr Adnan. She said dengue was not the only reason for drop in platelets count in human body. She said Nawaz Sharif’s health was better now. Also, KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and FJMU VC Prof Dr Aamer Zaman Khan also visited Services Hospital to discuss the health condition of Nawaz Sharif. PML-N supremo’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and his family members also met Nawaz in hospital on Tuesday.

A large number of PML-N leaders and workers remained present in and around the hospital to express solidarity with their leader. They raised slogans against the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for committing negligence in treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

The law-enforcing agencies cordoned off the hospital, and patients and their attendants were subjected to strict security checks.

The NAB Lahore director general, in a letter to Punjab additional chief secretary, requested that foolproof security arrangements should be made at entry/exit points of the hospital and surroundings of VVIP Ward of Services Hospital, Lahore. “Adequate CCTV cameras may also be installed at the reception of VVIP Ward, Room No. 1 for proper monitoring,” requested the official.

According to official sources, the VIP room in Services Hospital, where Nawaz Sharif is under medical treatment, has been declared sub-jail as the ailing PML-N leader is in NAB custody currently.

Muhammad Anis adds from Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb warned the government against playing with health of detained political leaders.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, they said Prime Minister Imran Khan would be held responsible if anything bad happened to the PML-N Quaid. PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal alleged that the government committed criminal and deliberate negligence regarding the health condition of Nawaz Sharif.

The senior parliamentarian regretted attitude of the PM and other ruling party leaders for making mockery of health condition of Nawaz Sharif, saying the same attitude was adopted by them when the late Kulsoom Nawaz was seriously ill.

The PML-N leader said they were also concerned about the health of other party leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and others.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned Nawaz Sharif in hospital and inquired about his health condition. He also prayed for his early recovery.

Online adds: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said when the camera lens show you everything, you cannot deny it. “Everyone saw that Nawaz Sharif reached hospital in a very active mood while waving to his party activists, because it was just the shooting of a film.” She said the whole nation is seeing that Nawaz Sharif is active and he came to board a vehicle on-foot.

She said whenever medicines of keeping the blood thin are given, platelets decrease. She said Nawaz Sharif was of the view that he was fine and did not want to be shifted to hospital.