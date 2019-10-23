Second appeal right abolished from CPC

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved eight laws through ordinances, including the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance, and right to second appeal under the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) to fast-track disposal of cases.

The cabinet also accorded approval to proposal of armed forces for installation of solar power products at various installations and establishments of Pakistan Army on build and transfer (BOT) basis.

The approval was given in the meeting of the cabinet at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take steps for making sure the availability of items of daily use to people at affordable prices.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while briefing journalists along with Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem after the cabinet meeting said the cabinet was briefed that a pilot project is being launched in the federal capital to ensure direct contact between farmers and general public and abolishing the role of middleman. She said this will help people to get various items at affordable rates.

She said the cabinet gave approval to a proposal to provide National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the required record by Establishment Division. Dr Firdous said the cabinet gave approval to disburse loans of Rs5 billion without interest in Naya Pakistan HousingProgramme. The loans from Rs100,000 to Rs1 million will be given without any interest. This will benefit 500,000 to one million people. The payment schedule is from one to four years and preference will be given to widows.

The cabinet also approved an agreement regarding formalities of the agreement signed regarding visitors to Kartarpur Corridor. The prime minister was briefed by various ministries on measures taken to facilitate the common man. The Ministry of Communication apprised the meeting that it is engaging 35,000 youth for internships.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet approved Kartarpur Corridor agreement between Pakistan and India to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib shrine in Pakistan. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the corridor on 9th of the next month on the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib.

The Establishment Division informed the cabinet that it is considering a proposal to make it mandatory for promotions of civil servants that what steps they have taken to facilitate people during their tenure at a place. The Ministry of Narcotics Control informed that it has introduced an app to create awareness on drug abuse and narcotics. The Ministry of Human Rights informed that it is launching an awareness campaign regarding abuse of children at various places.

The prime minister appreciated the steps that are being taken to bring improvement in the life of people. The cabinet approved appointment of board of directors of Trust for Voluntary Organisations as part of its restructuring. It gave approval to appointment of board of directors of Interstate Gas Systems Limited.

Barrister Farogh Naseem said the succession certificate will be issued within 15 to 20 days and the process will be carried out through finger prints. He said that the identity of the whistle-blower will be kept secret and full protection will be ensured in this regard. He said if any recovery will be made, up to 20 percent of the recovered amount will be given to the whistle-blower.

Farogh Naseem said the cabinet has also approved several laws aimed at public interest including the concept of speedy justice. He said until the living standard of a common man is not improved by providing speedy justice, status quo cannot be changed.

Responding to a query, Dr Firdous said the medical condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is being misused by members of his party. She said the language and statements laden with conspiracy theories will not serve the narrative of PML-N. She said the narrative of opposition parties that foreign investment to the country has declined due to crackdown on corruption is wrong. Rather, she said, it is a welcoming sign that serious action is being taken against corruption.

Dr Firdous expressed confidence that the government would complete its tenure. She said opposition should rather give suggestions to treasury benches to improve the working of Parliament in order to take the country forward.

The cabinet also discussed the upcoming Azadi March announced by the JUI-F. Imran Khan said peaceful protest is the right of every citizen.

Dr Firdous said the government needs not do anything with the opposition as the venom of corruption is enough for them.