Wed Oct 23, 2019
For the young

Newspost

 
October 23, 2019

PM Khan launched the Kamyab Jawan Programme in order to provide self-employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of the country. The flagship initiative by the prime minister for the youth is commendable. A lot of young men and women across the country submitted applications within hours to benefit from the Youth Entrepreneurship scheme under the programme.

More than 1.8 million youth have visited the website after the programme was launched. This program will benefit over one million youth. This step shows that a Naya Pakistan is the real and the only destination of the PTI government.

Imran Rasheed

Kech

