Water scarcity

Water is one of the most precious resources on the planet. Without water we cannot survive. Pakistan is currently facing an acute water shortage that is likely to wreak havoc in the country in the coming years. Water scarcity involves water stress, water shortage or deficits, and water crisis. Due to lack of proper measures for securing and preserving natural resources, our country is suffering from water scarcity.

A recent report by the IMF has ranked Pakistan third among countries facing acute water shortage. The Pakistan Council Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has warned that Pakistan may run out of water by 2025. The water crisis in Pakistan is more due to wastage of water, rapid population growth, deteriorating situation of dams, an outdated canal system, expensive and improper ways of irrigation. The federal and provincial governments must make proper policies for water.

Maira Nadeem

Rawalpindi