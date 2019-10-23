The silence of the UN

The United Nations has, yet again, failed to safeguard the interest and fundamental rights of people belonging to poor and powerless countries. It appears that the UN Security Council passes resolutions only to prove its existence, as the execution of such resolution is limited to merely discussions. No substantive and effective steps are taken by the UN to ensure that the core purpose of its existence is served. As far as I recall, the only dispute which was thoroughly resolved by the UN was the issue of Timor and Indonesia. The most recent example of such inaction(s) is evident from the silence of the UN on the atrocities against the Kashmiris residing in Occupied Kashmir.

It has been extensively debated in the UN that the issue of Kashmir is a global issue and not limited to the internal problems of India. However, the same has been blatantly disregarded by the Indian prime minister. Modi disallowed senators from the US to visit Indian-held Kashmir and has further refused to remove the curfew imposed therein. Despite this, the UN chooses to remain silent and has turned a blind eye to the issue. It unfortunately appears that the UN only intervenes in matters which concern its own interests. The members of the Security Council continue to observe inhumane brutalities committed by India against its minorities.

Raja ShafaatUllah

Islamabad