FPCCI, MNCCI sign agreement

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Maldives National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding for exploring new areas of economic relations between the two brotherly countries, a statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed during a visit by FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai to Maldives. The FPCCI president and vice president held a meeting with the office-bearers of Maldives National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) and discussed the matters of mutual interests, particularly related to enhancement of trade ties and cooperation in various potential areas, particularly fisheries, tourism, construction, etc.