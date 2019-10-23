close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

FPCCI, MNCCI sign agreement

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Maldives National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding for exploring new areas of economic relations between the two brotherly countries, a statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed during a visit by FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai to Maldives. The FPCCI president and vice president held a meeting with the office-bearers of Maldives National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) and discussed the matters of mutual interests, particularly related to enhancement of trade ties and cooperation in various potential areas, particularly fisheries, tourism, construction, etc.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business