Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

EU envoy visits LCCI

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

LAHORE: Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara has said that GSP Plus annually reviews on performance; therefore, Pakistan should ensure implementation of all conventions under this status.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the ambassador said, “We are ready to help Pakistan expand its exports to the European Union and would like to be its partner in this regard.”

The European Union and Pakistan have signed the Strategic Engagement Plan in June this year to further boost their relations in diverse fields, she said, adding that increase in Pakistan’s exports is because of the duty-free access to Pakistani products under the GSP Plus.

The ease of doing business is a biggest challenge for Pakistan. Its indicators must be improved to encourage foreign investors to invest in Pakistan, she said.

Kaminara pledged that the EU will continue engaging with partners, including Pakistan, to address the common challenge of climate change through a multilateral approach.

