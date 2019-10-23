SECP appoints new member

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday appointed Syed Masoud Ali Naqvi as the member of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) policy board.

It is worth mentioning that Naqvi was appointed in August 2019 as chairman of the SECP policy board by replacing the incumbent chairman of the policy board Khalid Mirza. But, Khalid Mirza challenged his removal in the court of law and latter Mirza was reinstated as the chairman of the policy board.

A notification issued by the finance division states, “in exercise of the powers conferred under section 12 (1) & (3) of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997 (XLII of 1997), the federal government is pleased to appointed S Masoud A Naqvi as member on the SECP policy board for a tenure of four years.”

Naqvi is a senior accountant. He has served as an advisor to the board of KPMG Taseer Hadi and Co. He is currently serving as a member of tax reforms implementation committee of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the academic council of the Commerce Institute of Business and Emerging sciences.