Man commits, nine others attempt suicide

FAISALABAD: A man committed and nine others attempted suicide in different incidents here. Sajid Ali of Sidhupura ended his life by shooting himself over a domestic dispute. Meanwhile, nine people, including Nusrat of Jameelabad, Mehwish of Chak 737/GB, Sakeena of Shorkot, Yasmin of Samundri, Arif, Aqsa, Sidra of Jameelabad and Anam of Nishatabad, tried to end their lives by consuming

poison.

They were shifted to a hospitalwhere the condition of five women is stated to be critical.

E N V I R O N M E N T - FRIENDLY SHOPPING BAGS:

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday distributed environment- friendly shopping bags among citizens outside his office under the arrangements of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC).

ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, Senior Manager Operation Ejaz Bandesha and other officers were also present.