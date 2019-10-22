close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Man commits, nine others attempt suicide

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

FAISALABAD: A man committed and nine others attempted suicide in different incidents here. Sajid Ali of Sidhupura ended his life by shooting himself over a domestic dispute. Meanwhile, nine people, including Nusrat of Jameelabad, Mehwish of Chak 737/GB, Sakeena of Shorkot, Yasmin of Samundri, Arif, Aqsa, Sidra of Jameelabad and Anam of Nishatabad, tried to end their lives by consuming

poison.

They were shifted to a hospitalwhere the condition of five women is stated to be critical.

E N V I R O N M E N T - FRIENDLY SHOPPING BAGS:

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday distributed environment- friendly shopping bags among citizens outside his office under the arrangements of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC).

ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, Senior Manager Operation Ejaz Bandesha and other officers were also present.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story