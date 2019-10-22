CIA arrests 3 fraudsters

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang who used to mint money from the people on the pretext of delivering parcel to them from abroad, , a police spokesman said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to ensure arrest of those persons involved in financial frauds. He constituted a team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed and others. This team succeeded to arrest three persons of a gang including a woman who used to get money from the people on the pretext of delivering parcel to them from abroad. They have been identified as Obaid Baloch, Amjad Amanat and Astar Malika, while police team recovered vehicle, motorbike, four mobile phones and cash from them. Case has been registered against them at Industrial Area police station and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed along with team arrested a bootlegger Shah Zail from the area of Koral and recovered 220 wine bottles from him.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this overall performance and directed for effective policing measures against criminal elements.