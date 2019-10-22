close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
October 22, 2019

Kate Middleton pens emotions about Pakistan tour

National

NR
News Report
October 22, 2019

LONDON: The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has taken to Instagram to pen her earnest emotions about the recent tour she undertook in Pakistan.

In her first Instagram post for Kensington Palace's official account, the Duchess detailed the surreal experience she had while interacting with the children of the SOS village — a charitable organisation responsible for looking after the welfare of orphaned children, Geo News reported on Monday.

"The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care. These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive. — Catherine," she wrote.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan