close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Dengue patient dies in Shangla

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

BISHAM: Another victim of dengue virus died in Mera Union Council on Monday, hospital sources said. They said that Ziaur Rehman, student of 10th,hailing from Mera village in Shangla district, was admitted to the Saidu Teaching Hospital in Swat treatment of dengue.

After the death of Ziaur Rehman, the death toll rose to two in the same union council. Earlier, Zaib Khan, student of grade 2nd, died of dengue virus. It was learnt that so far more than 900 people were affected by the dengue virus in the district. The affected people had to move to the hospitals in Swat and Abbottabad for proper treatment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan