Sit-in or public gathering, JUI-F itself unclear: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the JUI-F chief is still unclear whether he will stage a sit-in or address a public gathering, but the nation will observe October 27 as Black Day.

Talking to the media on Monday, she said the Rehbar Committee itself needs a Rehbar (leader) as it is being controlled from the prison. She said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has personal grudge against Prime Minister Imran Khan and that is why he has set up courts at media. She said the PPP has to believe that the Bhutto factor has finished now and it is obvious from the PPP defeat in Larkana in recent by-elections.

She said the PPP leadership has been unable to prove the money trail whereas the people of Sindh are dying of hunger, poverty, disease. People have rejected it now. To a question, she said the government would not obstruct any peaceful protest as it is their constitutional right but it would take action keeping in view the situation at that time and as per provisions of the law.

She said the nation has seen through media the militia force which is being trained and comprised around 10,000 well-trained and equipped militia men who would be part of the Azadi March. She posed a question whether this force is coming to register its protest or to wage a war against the state.

Condemning Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir, Dr Awan said innocent Kashmiris have eyes set on Pakistan and “we would also not leave them in the lurch”. She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained the chairman of the Kashmir Committee for 10 years but did nothing for the cause of Kashmir. She lauded the role of Imran Khan as prime minister and stated both Imran and Pakistan were part and parcel, adding that under him, the country has a true and genuine leadership.