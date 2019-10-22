Suspected killer held in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police on Monday arrested an accused for allegedly killing his friend last week in Pirpiai in the limits of Azakhel Police Station, police said.They said that the cop in Motorway Police, Tahir Zameer, had reported to the police about the murder of his son, Afaq Ahmed last week. The police launched investigation and arrested an accused identified as Said Nabi, who was a close friend of the victim, confessed to committing the murder just for the sake of money and mobile carried by the victim at that time.