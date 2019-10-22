PAS, DMS exam schedule

PESHAWAR: The Department Examination (2nd Term 2019) for the BS-17 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and District Management Service (DMS) would commence from November 11 in Staff Training Institute, Benevolent Fund Building, Saddar Road, Peshawar Cantt.

According to a handout issued on Monday, the candidates have been asked to bring their own books/bare Acts (without commentary) for the papers to be answered with the aid of books.

In case the candidates failed to bring their own books/bare Acts (without commentary), the examination section will not be responsible to provide them books for answering the Question papers.

Any candidate found having books other than bare Acts would not be allowed to take the examination. It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.