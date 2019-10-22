ANP submits resolution seeking gas facility

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to demand provision of gas to the hitherto neglected areas in the province.

The ANP parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak, submitted the resolution that claimed that being the self-sufficient province in terms of gas production, majority of the areas in KP had not been provided gas. The resolution said that the provinces producing gas had the first right to use these resources. It said that the people of KP were deprived of the resources of their own province. The govt was spending billions of rupees on tree plantation but could not ensure provision of gas to the districts.