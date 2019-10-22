close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Partly cloudy forecast today

World

October 22, 2019

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mostly dry weather is expected in the country while cloudy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. During this period, isolated rain-thunderstorm and light snowfall over high mountainous areas is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. In Lahore, maximum temperature reached 31.2°C and minimum was 16.2°C.

