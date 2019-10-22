Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign MoU to boost sports ties

KARACHI: An MoU was signed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Monday to hold sports events jointly.

Pakistan’s minister for inter-provincial co-ordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Azerbaijan’s minister for sports and youth affairs Azad Rahimov signed the MoU in Baku. “Pakistan greatly values its relationship of cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Fehmida said.

“I thank the Ministry of Youth and Sport for arranging this event to cement the cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan for promoting sports.“Today, sport diplomacy has become an integral part of efforts to build friendly relations among the nations,” the minister added.Fehmida said Azerbaijan had shown its abilities by successfully hosting Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017.

She said collaboration with Azerbaijan would be a learning experience for Pakistan to host mega events.The minister underscored the contribution of Pakistan in cricket, hockey, squash, snooker and Kabaddi.The Azerbaijan minister expressed the desire to boost cooperation through exchange of expertise in sports infrastructure development, and training of referees, coaches and technical officials.