India on brink of Test sweep against South Africa

RANCHI, India: Pace duo Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav had India on the brink of a series whitewash after South Africa crumpled while following-on in the third Test, as batsman Dean Elgar was diagnosed with concussion after suffering a wincing blow to the helmet.

At the end of the third day the tourists were on 132-8, trailing India by 203 runs, with replacement batsman Theunis de Bruyn on 30 and Anrich Nortje, on five. De Bruyn came in under the new concussion sub rule after opener Elgar took a nasty hit on the helmet from a short Yadav delivery and had to retire hurt on 16.

The impact left the opener shaken as he lay on the ground getting physio assistance. Events did not improve for South Africa, however, with Shami claiming three wickets, including South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis for four, while Yadav struck twice.

Zubayr Hamza, top scorer in South Africa’s first innings, indicated that his teammates had concentrated too much on India’s spin threat and been taken by surprise by the fast bowlers. “I would say, based on the general thought of playing in India, you’d assume that it would be tougher to play against the spinners,” said Hamza, who made 62 in his team’s first innings.

South Africa’s first innings ended on 162 earlier as they chased India’s 497-9 declared. The hosts made them bat again, and Yadav drew first blood, getting left-hander Quinton de Kock — who was promoted to open the innings — for five.

Shami took over to get first innings hero Hamza for nought with a delivery that rattled his off stump. The pace spearhead then got du Plessis’ prized scalp and Temba Bavuma caught behind for a duck.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also took a wicket each to force an extension of the final session but de Bruyn and Nortje survived the final few overs.

India’s wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha suffered a finger injury in the final session and Rishabh Pant took over. According to new rules that allowed a concussion sub, a team is also allowed to replace a wicket-keeper. Shahbaz Nadeem also claimed two wickets with his left-arm spin.

India won toss

India 1st Innings 497-9 dec (R Sharma 212, A Rahane 115; G Linde 4-133)

South Africa 1st Innings (overnight 9-2)

D Elgar c Saha b Shami 0

Q de Kock c Saha b Yadav 4

Z Hamza b Jadeja 62

*F du Plessis b Yadav 1

T Bavuma st Saha b Nadeem 32

†H Klaasen b Jadeja 6

G Linde c Rohit b Yadav 37

D Piedt lbw b Shami 4

K Rabada run out 0

A Nortje lbw b Nadeem 4

L Ngidi not out 0

Extras (b 8, lb 3, nb 1) 12

Total (all out; 56.2 overs) 162

Fall: 1-4, 2-8, 3-16, 4-107, 5-107, 6-119, 7-129, 8-130, 9-162, 10-162

Bowling: Shami 10-4-22-2; Yadav 9-1-40-3; Nadeem 11.2-4-22-2 (nb 1); Jadeja 14-3-19-2; Ashwin 12-1-48-0

South Africa 2nd Innings (follow-on)

Q de Kock b Yadav 5

D Elgar retired hurt 16

Z Hamza b Shami 0

*F du Plessis lbw b Shami 4

T Bavuma c Saha b Shami 0

†H Klaasen lbw b Yadav 5

G Linde run out 27

D Piedt b Jadeja 23

T de Bruyn not out 30

K Rabada c Jadeja b Ashwin 12

A Nortje not out 5

Extras (b 5) 5

Total (8 wickets; 46 overs) 132

Yet to bat: L Ngidi

Fall: 1-5, 2-10, 3-18, 4-22, 5-36, 6-67, 7-98, 8-121

Bowling: Shami 9-5-10-3; Yadav 9-1-35-2; Jadeja 13-5-36-1; Nadeem 5-0-18-0; Ashwin 10-3-28-1

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong (England). TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand). Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)