Man shot dead in apparent targeted killing in Azizabad

A man was shot dead in an apparent act of target killing in District Central within the jurisdiction of the Azizabad police station on Monday.

Police said four armed men riding two motorcycles opened fire on the man. As a result of firing, the man received multiple bullets on different parts of his body and died shortly after the incident. Responding to information, police and ambulance reached the scene and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. He was identified as 28-year-old Usman Malik, son of Malik Talib Hussain, who belonged to Rawalpindi and used to supply poultry meat in Azizabad.

According to DSP Arshad Tanoli, the incident took place at about 2:20pm when the victim was passing through the area on his motorcycle and the assailants, who were following him, targeted Malik near Imambargah Tanzeemul Momineen in Block 8.

Police found 10 empties of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene, adding that it appeared to be a targeted killing incident while an investigation was underway. On October 5, Mohammed Asif, 43, of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was shot dead in an apparent incident of target killing near Madni Masjid in Federal B. Area’s Block-8. The Azizabad police said he was going home after offering Asr prayer at the mosque when armed pillion riders intercepted him, opened fire and rode away. Asif sustained a critical bullet wound in the neck and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The police said it appeared to be a targeted killing incident.

Man kills wife

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband at their house in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Phase II, within the remits of the Steel Town police station.

The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. She was identified as Ayesha.

Police said they had arrested the victim’s husband, Muhammad Hussain, for allegedly killing his wife. According to SHO Shakir Ali, the suspect, in his initial statement, told police that his wife talked to strangers on the phone and he often warned her, adding that he strangled his wife to death during a scuffle over the same issue. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.