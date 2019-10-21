close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

14-year-old girl gang-raped

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

PAKPATTAN: A 14-year-old girl was raped by three accused at Chak Muhammad Nagar on Sunday. The daughter of Muhammad Abbas was on her way when three Christian accused, including Imtiaz, caught her, dragged her to fields where the accused allegedly raped her. Later, the police arrested the accused persons and started investigation.

12-YEAR-OLD BOY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED: A 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at Chak 54-SP on Sunday. The son of Sakina Bibi was on his way when three accused, including Qasim, took him forcibly to fields where they allegedly sexually assaulted him.

POWER OUTAGES: People are facing problems due to unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power outages continued in various localities of the city caused problems for the residents. The long hours power shutdown also caused water shortage in various areas. The power outages also halted business activities in the city. The people have demanded the authorities look into the matter and take steps to resolve the issue.

