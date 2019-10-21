Country on verge of bankruptcy due to govt’s flawed policies: MPA

TAKHTBHAI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker and provincial general secretary Jamshed Mohmand on Sunday said that the country was on the verge of bankruptcy due to the flawed policies of the government.

Speaking to the mediapersons here, he said the price-hike, unemployment, uncertainty, lawlessness and rise in POL prices had made life miserable for the people. He said that his party would actively participate in the Azadi March to get rid of the ‘selected’ government.

The MPA said the jobless youths were running from the pillar to post to find jobs, adding that the so-called merit-based tests were also meant to loot the jobless youths.

The lawmaker said that the poor policies had triggered the industrialists and investors to withdraw their money out of the business launched in the country.

“Despite taking heavy foreign loans the government has failed to launch any single mega project in the country.

Even the projects launched by the PML-N government were also halted,” he said. He said Pakistan was created by the Pakistan Muslim League and it was the only party which could save and protect it, adding, the ministers of the “selected” government had no plan and programme to run the

government. JamshedMohmand said the government put the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in jail in fake and fabricated cases but the masses could not forget him so easily.