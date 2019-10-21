PUC, other groups won’t support JUI-F march

LAHORE: Leadership of different political and religious organisations while expressing dissociation from JUI-F-led “Azadi March” announced observing 'Black Day' on 27th October all over Pakistan against lockdown of Kashmir by Indian forces.

Leadership and members of different political and religious schools of thought while speaking at "Unity of Ummah Convention" that held here Sunday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council condemned lockdown of Held Kashmir.

The convention expressed complete support to Pakistan Security Forces and urged upon political leadership of the country to settle their differences amicably. They underlined that any bid to create anarchy and chaos in the country would be foiled adding that elements hurling allegations and fanning propaganda against security institutions were serving Indian and Israeli interests. The government should keep check on all such conspiring elements.

They announced disassociation with JUI-F-led Azadi March. Seminaries and mosques will not support Azadi March all over country, they said while speaking at the convention.

Addressing the convention, Ulema and Mashaykh stated that Pakistan can't afford any confrontational politics but some elements in the country were pursuing nefarious agenda to make anarchy in the country. On account of political differences, abusive language is being used for one another, which is very shameful, they said. The convention announced unanimously observing Black Day on 27th October all over the country against tyranny of Indian forces on innocent people of Kashmir.

The Ulema said that Raiwind Congregation would also be affected because of Azadi March. Besides, religious processions of Rabiul Awwal could also be affected because of JUI-F call for protests from 27th October.

Tahir Ashrafi stated that 35 out of 39 leading scholars held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, but negative propaganda was made relating absence of four scholars who did not attend the meeting because of their personal issues. Tahir Ashrafi also added that political issues should be settled in political ways.