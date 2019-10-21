close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

‘Ban’ on media coverage: JUI-F writes to HR, journalists’ bodies against Pemra

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: On account of being a major opposition party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has written letters to human and journalist rights organisations in which it pointed out that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has imposed ban on the broadcasting coverage of its chief.

It also stated in letter that JUI-F is continuously raising its voice against ‘rigging’ during 2018 general elections in Pakistan that’s why has been banned. It was further stated in the letter, sent to, international rights organisations, including Amnesty International, that being a political party to hold protest was its constitutional and democratic right but Pemra wanted to gag its voice and therefore world organisations should raise the issue at international fora

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday said that photo of Maulana Fazl with Ajit Doval, the national security adviser to Indian premier, on social media and some TV channels, was six years old when he went to India. He said that the picture was being wrongfully presented on the social media.

