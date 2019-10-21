Passengers stranded as Babusar Top yet to be reopened

MANSEHRA: The traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, which was blocked because of the heavy snowfall in Kaghan valley on Saturday, remained suspended on the second consecutive day on Sunday.

The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road, which was blocked near Babusar top following heavy snowfall, couldn't be reopened to traffic as a result of which passengers remained stranded in Kaghan valley. The Mansehra-Naran section of MNJ road was opened to traffic but the policemen deployed at various posts in Kaghan valley have not been allowing tourists and passengers to move ahead to GB through Babusar top.

Also in the day, the personnel of Karakoram force, who have been appointed on contract, have demanded the release of their salaries. Speaking to reporters, they said that the government had not been paying their salaries for the last five consecutive months. "Over 450 policemen, who have been deployed for the safety of passengers on KKH, are without salary for the last five months," one of the personnel said.