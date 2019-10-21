close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 21, 2019

Comsats 4th general meeting in Ghana

Islamabad

 
October 21, 2019

Islamabad :Comsats’ Chairperson, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), has rendered his support and patronage for the fourth General Meeting to be held alongside Accra Forum on SDGs, in Ghana at the end of this month, says a press release. Decisions to this effect were made earlier this year and recently, COMSATS’ officials led by Dr, S.M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director, Comsats called on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House in Accra.

During his meeting with the President, Dr. Zaidi was of the view that establishment of high-tech centers can create employment opportunities and help reduce poverty in the region. Akufo-Addo expressed desire to establish a high-quality research centre for Artificial Intelligence and install latest technologies such as Super Computers to upgrade Comsats’ Centre of Excellence in Ghana.

Comsats Secretariat and Ghanaian Presidency thro­ugh designated committees are working in close coordination for the mega-event to be held on 29th and 30th October 2019, which will have participation from the Pakistan’s Minister for S&T, Ch. Fawad Hussain, among other dignitaries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad