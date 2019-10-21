Comsats 4th general meeting in Ghana

Islamabad :Comsats’ Chairperson, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana), has rendered his support and patronage for the fourth General Meeting to be held alongside Accra Forum on SDGs, in Ghana at the end of this month, says a press release. Decisions to this effect were made earlier this year and recently, COMSATS’ officials led by Dr, S.M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director, Comsats called on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House in Accra.

During his meeting with the President, Dr. Zaidi was of the view that establishment of high-tech centers can create employment opportunities and help reduce poverty in the region. Akufo-Addo expressed desire to establish a high-quality research centre for Artificial Intelligence and install latest technologies such as Super Computers to upgrade Comsats’ Centre of Excellence in Ghana.

Comsats Secretariat and Ghanaian Presidency thro­ugh designated committees are working in close coordination for the mega-event to be held on 29th and 30th October 2019, which will have participation from the Pakistan’s Minister for S&T, Ch. Fawad Hussain, among other dignitaries.