Balloting for Naya Pakistan Housing Project: Procedure of allotment of houses conducted on merit

OKARA: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Saturday said it was the cherished dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to give houses to the poor.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of the balloting for the allotment

of housing units under ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Project’ at Renala Khurd, the governor said in the past political leaders distributed state money among their favourits but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government is following the merit policy strictly. Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid are striving to deliver according to the vision of the PM. He said procedure of allotment of houses to the people was conducted on merit.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said in our society everything is taken in a suspicious way, but the PTI-led government is handling issues transparently.

He said institutions would be made apolitical and a strict check and balance system would be ensured to realise the goal of Naya Pakistan.

Ch Sarwar said when he became governor 15 universities were being run without vice-chancellors, saying it is the first time in the history of the country all universities are being run by VCs without any pressure from the

PM. He said the government is planning to generate jobs.

The governor said it was his dream to provide clean potable water to every citizen.

He said he had laid the foundation of the Aab-e-Pak Authority and Secretary Housing Nasim Sadiq would work as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and in four years potable water would be available in all villages and mohallahs of Punjab. He directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the province to provide details of closed water supply schemes. He said water filtration plants would be made functional by the end of the year. Punjab Housing Minister Mian Memoodur Rashid, Punjab Minister Pir Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bokhari, Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Malik Temor, DG Housing Liquat Ali Chattha also spoke.

Secretary Housing Nasim Sadiq, the commissioner, the regional police officer (RPO), the deputy commissioner (DC), the district police officer (DPO), PTI district president Chaudhry Tariq Irshad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticketholders, local leadership, elite of the area, workers of the PTI and a huge number of applicants were also present.

MOU: The University of Okara and the Confucius Institute of University of the Punjab Saturday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research, literature and academic scholarship.

The accord was signed by Vice Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar and Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute Prof Liu Chensheng. The VC lauded the contribution of the Confucius Institute in bringing the Pakistani and the Chinese societies and cultures closer.

He said: “Pakistan and China are vital for each other as they have a lot to share in terms of business and human development. The academia of both the countries should engage in dialogues and discourses on certain matters of socio-cultural development".

Prof Liu commended the efforts of the VC of the University of Okara. According to the UoO’s spokesperson, the varsity will soon establish a centre for Confucius learning where students and faculty can invite the Chinese scholars for dialogue on the matters of mutual benefit. Later, Dr Zakar presented a shield to Prof Liu and certificates were distributed among the members of the event organising committee. Prof Liu gave some cultural gifts to the University of Okara (UoO) faculty.