PM bad mouths, ministers give farce of talks: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on the one hand, this incompetent prime minister lays farce of a committee and on the other, he bad mouths his political opponents and ridicules them.

In response to the press conference of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak reminded the government that carrying out a protest is a right accorded to citizens by the Constitution of Pakistan.

“How can ones who themselves staged a sit-in, object to a protest. He said that the offer for talks is a two faced move.

Ahsan Iqbal, in a stark reminder of the 2014 sit-in by the PTI, said that the 126-day sit-in caused a complete shutdown of schools, the Chinese president’s tour was cancelled and now they are worried about the education of the children.

Imran Khan should first tender an apology to the nation and to Nawaz Sharif before talking about negotiations, he added.

The PML-N leader in another swipe at PTI questioned the conscience with which the party’s representatives were delivering sermons on the wisdom of talks when they descended onto the PTV offices, the Supreme Court building and the Parliament.

Ahsan Iqbal said that it is not only Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman who view him as incompetent and a failure but also the entire nation endorses the view. The entire opposition, traders, labourers, students and media will come out (on October 31) to rid themselves of Khan’s follies, he declared. Ahsan Iqbal said government is abusing opposition on one hand and offering dialogue on the other. He said government is hiding its incompetency as it has nothing to deliver adding that entire country is calling PM Imran incompetent. He said people from all walks of life would participate in the protest against this government. PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said nation has taken notice of incompetency of PM adding that economy would be on right track after resignation of PM Imran Khan. She said lack of economic plan and vision is the main reason behind the disaster of economy.