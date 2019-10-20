15 outlaws held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws including a drug pusher involved in supplying narcotics to students at educational institutions and recovered narcotics, stolen car, mobile phone, cash, and weapons from them, the police spokesman said.

Police succeeded to arrest a drug pusher, Attiq-Ur-Rehman and recovered 2,250 gram hashish from him. ACLC Police arrested two car lifters, Habib-Ur-Rehman and Chan Zaib and recovered stolen car from them.

Sabzi Mandi Police arrested, Zarshad and recovered one 30 bore illegal pistol from him.

Khanna Homicide Unit police arrested an alleged killer namely Laeq Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Secretariat police arrested accused, Bilal Akram, and recovered 120 gram hashish. Kohsar Police arrested Imran Massih and recovered 335 gram hashish from him.

Bani Gala Police arrested two persons for illegal construction of houses in area by violating section 144. CIA Police arrested accused, Awais Iqbal, and recovered stolen mobile phone and cash from him.

Golra Police arrested accused, Khalid Arshad, and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Nilor Police arrested accused, Muhammad Ashraf, and Hamid Mansoor and recovered two pistols from them. Tarnol Police arrested accused, Tahir, and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.