Awards to be given away to scientists

Islamabad : The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (Comstech) has announced awards for lifetime contribution in Mathematics and Science to encourage and support scientific contributions in basic sciences.

Comstech will offer awards in the fields for Mathematics and Physics during the forthcoming session of Comstech General Assembly. Each award will consist of a certificate, shield of honour, and cash prize of $5,000.

The organisation will also give Awards for Excellence in Science and Technology in four categories including Young Researcher Award, Best Scientific Book, Patent and Best Research Paper.

The researchers under the age of 40 years can apply for Comstech Young Researcher Award while the author of Best Scientific Book published by an international publisher during 2017-2018 will be eligible to apply for the award.

The award for Patent will be given to recognize individuals for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields for discovery that has had a lasting impact in furthering the theory or development of commercial systems.

Only those registered during the past five years would be considered.

The awards including Young Researcher Award, Best Scientific Book and Patent carries a certificate, shield of honour and a cash prize of US $ 3000 while the award for Best Research Paper in each subject carries a certificate, shield of honour and cash prize of US$2000.

For the Best Research Paper award, the research paper should be based on original research in the fields of Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. The review paper is not acceptable. It should have been published in Impact Factor International Journal during 2017-2018.

The nominations for the Comstech Awards 2019 are invited from science academies, national research councils, universities, research institutions and internationally distinguished scientists who are citizens of, and working in, OIC member states.

Nominations will be judged by the committees of distinguished scientists appointed by Coordinator-General Comstech.

A signed cover letter by the applicant along with soft copies of the relevant nomination papers can be sent to Comstech Secretariat ([email protected] comstech.org).

Applications received after the closing date shall not be entertained. Nominations should clearly state the contributions made in the field for which the prize would be given.

The nominations must be submitted in the English language and English translation of the related documents must be accompanied along with the completed application form, CV, list of publications and endorsement letter from the head of the institution.

The closing date of receipt of the applications is Thursday, October 31 and aspiring applicants can contact [email protected] comstech.org.for queries.