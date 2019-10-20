close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

12 Rabiul Awal likely on Nov 10

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Islamabad : The sighting of the moon of Rabiul Awal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, on October 29 is highly likely, forecasts the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

And if the forecast turns out to be true, then Rabiul Awal 12, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), will occur on November 10 (Sunday).

The country’s main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, will meet on October 29 to sight the Rabiul Awal moon and examine the countrywide evidence of the sighting of the moon.

It will be assisted by the PMD, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, and Pakistan Navy.

According to an official of the PMD Climate Data Processing Centre, the new moon of Rabiul Awal 1441AH will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 08:38 Pakistan Standard Time.

There is a good chance of the sighting of the Rabiul Awwal moon on the evening of Oct 29 as the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

