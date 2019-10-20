JUI-S head asks PM to honour pledge

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Hamidul Haq asked the prime minister to honour his pledge and establish a state modeled on the Madina State.

Talking to reporters here, he said the enforcement of Shariah was necessary to pave the way for the establishment of a state on the Madina State model.

JUI-S leaders Maulana Yousaf Shah, Maulana Irfanul Haq and Mufti Mukhtiarul Haq were also present.

“The prime minister needs to implement recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology,” he added.

About the Kashmir issue, he said, “We stand by the armed forces and nation for the cause of Kashmir.”

He lauded the prime minister for highlighting the Kashmir cause at international level.

The Maulana expressed concern over the statements by some federal and provincial ministers about madrassa and religious scholars.

He advised the government to hold talks with opposition to avoid chaos and anarchy.

He said the suggestions of the religious scholars for about madrassa reform should be considered.