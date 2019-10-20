BD Cricket Board team reviews security

LAHORE : A high-level security delegation of Bangladesh Cricket Board visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters at Qurban lines on Saturday to review security arrangements.

PSCA Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer Kamran Khan briefed the delegation on the security arrangements made by PSCA outside and inside the Qaddafi Stadium, airport, hotel and on parking routes with the use of 4G/LTE technologies.

The delegates were also briefed about the deployment of the police force and the support of law enforcement agencies with regard to the security. Meanwhile, Lahore CCPO B.A. Nasir and DIG Operations Ishfaq Ahmad khan also briefed the delegates on the security arrangements.

The surveillance footage of the security arrangements made for the Sri Lankan cricket team was also shown to the delegation.

The Bangladeshi delegates praised the efforts and arrangements made by the PSCA.

Religious harmony: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has stressed upon the need for creating religious harmony and forging unity among the people of different groups, sects and beliefs to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the City particularly during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Ashfaq Khan said that it was the need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements, adding that love and fraternity should be promoted among various sects.

He stated this was while chairing a meeting of the district peace committee in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The DIG said that security arrangements could only be successful with integrated efforts and the cooperation of ulema and civil society.

Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance are necessary to overcome the present challenges of extremism and acts of terrorism by making coordinated efforts for establishing sustainable peace, he added.

The DIG urged ulema to play an effective role in promotion of religious harmony during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He asked them to extend full cooperation and support to the government in its efforts for elimination of extremisms in society.

Ashfaq Khan appreciated different proposals and suggestions from ulema to ensure peace.

The ulema appreciated the efforts of Lahore police for establishing peace in the City. They assured police of their full cooperation for maintenance of peace during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Prisons dept: A spokesman for Punjab Prisons Department has denied the news item published in daily newspapers a few days back regarding charging of fee from VIP visitors for meeting their prisoners in jail.

The spokesman called the news item baseless which had nothing to do with the reality.

He said the chief minister had a clear vision that all the visiting areas and interview shades should be in compliance with the international standards.

The CM has given instructions to the Home Department and the IG Jails that the visitor areas and meeting shades should be built according to international standards and glass shades, intercom and chairs must be provided there so that the visitors could meet their prisoners with dignity and in peaceful manner. Following the instructions of the CM, no fee would be collected from the visitors, said the spokesman.