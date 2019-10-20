Not right now

At a time when the country is facing an economic crisis, forced to take loans from the IMF under very tough terms, with cost of living, electricity, gas and fuel more expensive, businesses laying off people, with Pakistan being in danger of being placed in the black list by the FATF and last but not least with IOK Kashmir under lock down, it is disturbing that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is planning a dharna in Islamabad.

It would be appreciated if Fazlur Rehman postponed his dharna till the time the nation is out of crisis mode. Otherwise, it would be clear that he is only thinking of his personal interests, and not the nation’s. The government needs to focus on the troubles in hand and not on how to stop another dharna.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad